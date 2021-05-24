Amadea crew breach custom: Dixon

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service have confirmed that there were certain breaches by the crew onboard the Amadea superyacht upon entering Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

Chief Executive Mark Dixon says the breach includes the crew leaving the vessel without permission, among other issues.

Dixon adds that the investigation is still underway in conjunction with relevant authorities.

“There were a couple of custom offenses that certainly happened and we are dealing with those appropriately through our normal customs laws and regulations and the captain of the yacht has been very positive in accepting the customs offenses and we’ll deal with that through appropriate channels.”

Meanwhile, an application seeking orders that the superyacht be restrained from leaving Fijian waters has been made by the Director of Public Prosecution.

The ODPP filed an ex parte Originating Summons under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act in the High Court this morning.

The order will ensure the finalization of an application to register a warrant to seize the property and that a US warrant to seize the Amadea be registered as well.

The Amadea is being investigated for possible breaches of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone and money laundering.

The yacht, owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov berthed at the Lautoka Wharf last Wednesday and has been seized by police.

The crew of the Amadea remains on board as the investigation continues.