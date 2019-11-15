AMA works on efficiency of contracted farmers

The Agromarketing Authority has delayed the signing of more contracted farmers as they work on the efficiency of existing ones.

Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma, says the AMA has so far signed over 600 farmers across Fiji and they want to ensure contractual requirements are met.

Sharma says they are now monitoring the activities of contracted farmers.

“We want to know that all the contracts are officially on paper. They are supplying or planting what they should be and what we are buying from there. It’s just like a review and after that we will be signing on more farmers most likely from March this year.”

He says AMA teams were also in the Northern division assisting affected farmers during the festive period after TC Yasa.

“Detailed studies are still going on but we have a little over 200 farmers in the Northern division. Those especially in Bua and the ones in Wainikoro would have been affected by TC Yasa.”

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they are helping farmers in Vanua Levu get back on track.

The Agromarketing Authority has in recent months increased its export by eighty percent which is a major boost for the Agriculture sector.