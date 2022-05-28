AMA utilizes $13m to buy from farmers

The Fiji Agromarketing has utilized $13 million to buy from farmers in the last five years.

Chief Executive Ajay Singh says this is mostly for farmers in the inaccessible areas where other suppliers cannot reach them.

Singh says AMA buys vegetables, root crops and yaqona from 3500 farmers and more still need assistance.

“We have a quota system but we have seen that farmers are still coming to us. So we are not turning away any farmers, we are trying to change our strategy so that we can buy all farm produce from all farmers.”

Singh says they are also working to ensure that they meet the demands of both the local and export markets.

The AMA has nine collection centres and supplies products to institutions, supermarkets and hospitals around the country.