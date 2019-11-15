AMA taps into fish business

With more than 500 contracted farmers, the Agricultural Marketing Authority is now looking to help market fish.

Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma says teams have been visiting rural and maritime areas in the past few weeks and found that most Fijians are interested in commercializing their catch.

Sharma says the AMA is expanding its services.

“AMA team just in the last two days has been visiting Kadavu as part of our scoping trip so they found a good supply of root crops and fish. For which we will have follow up trip to Kadavu in a fortnight’s time where our buying team will be going to buy.”

He says they will be visiting the North in coming weeks where another 200 farmers are expected to sign up.

“There are multiple clusters now in Naitasiri, multiple clusters in Tailevu. There’s a cluster in Sigatoka and there is a huge cluster called New Valley Farmers in the West which now spreads from Nadi. It includes Ba, Lautoka. It includes farmers from Tavua. It includes 41 villagers from the interior highlands where AMA were not there before.”

The Agricultural Marketing Authority is liaising with the Fisheries Ministry on the purchase and sale of fish from the Yasawas, Lomaiviti and the Lau Group.