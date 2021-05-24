AMA revenue increases to $5m

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says the Agro Marketing Authority’s revenue has grown from $2.3m in 2017 to five million dollars this year.

Doctor Reddy says this is a growth of 114.5 percent which was achieved through export sale.

He adds this growth is mainly attributed to AMA’s international market expansion and also increase in purchasing areas locally.

“We need to provide a market for our produce. In this regard, we have redirected the Agro Marketing Authority to facilitate markets for farmers in areas where the middlemen and exporters do not reach out due to its remoteness and costs involved.”

Doctor Reddy highlights that in 2019-20 AMA exported an average of five containers per month but now this has increased to 12 containers per month.

“Last financial year, we were exporting 46 tonnes per month and now that has increased to 108 tonnes per month. This is a substantial increase. More than 100 percent.”

AMA is transferring over $441, 800 per month to the farmers for their produce.

The AMA operates collection centers in Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Rakiraki, Wainikoro, Bua and Savusavu.

Doctor Reddy says produce is bought from all 14 provinces in Fiji and AMA is enhancing its reach to other outer islands.