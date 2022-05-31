AMA records massive increase in produce

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Agro Marketing has seen a massive increase in agriculture products in the market compared to last year.

Chief Executive Ajay Singh says the production has so far increased five times compared to previous production.

Singh says the seed distribution done by the Agriculture Ministry was one of the major factors in this increase.

This also includes the increasing number of people going back to farming to support their families during the pandemic.

“Even the working class people also went back to farm. I also think the Ministry of Agriculture was also distributing seeds during that time, and just because of that, the production has really increased, especially the root crops, dalo and cassava.”

Singh says their focus is to ensure they sell all the produce.

The AMA also noted an increase in the number of farmers around the country this year.