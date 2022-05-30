AMA recorded a massive increase in produce

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Agromarketing has seen a massive increase in agriculture products in the market compared to last year.

Chief Executive Ajay Singh says the production has increased five times compared to previous productions.

Singh says the seed distribution by the Agriculture Ministry is one of the major factors in this increase.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even the working-class people also went back to farm. I also think the Ministry of Agriculture was also distributing seeds during those time, and just because of that, the production has increased, especially the root crops, dalo and cassava.”

Singh says their focus is to ensure they sell all produce.

The AMA also noted an increase in the number of farmers around the country this year.