AMA makes a positive impact on farmer’s livelihood

The Agricultural Marketing Authority is making a positive impact on the livelihoods of people in the rural and interior areas.

AMA Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma says a lot of farmers’ plant crops and vegetables but don’t have access to a market because of their location.

He adds their community visitations has resulted in many farmers living in these areas wanting to commercialize their produce and earn an income.

“The places where we are visiting, these are in the heartlands and like remote areas kind of places. Like I give an example, what we are buying from the 41 villagers now from the highlands like Nabautautau, like Nanoko and Mare – this is their source of livelihood now. We are making a positive impact to their livelihood because they don’t have anything else.”

The Authority has noticed an increase in their sales over the past months.

The CEO says they are now exporting a maximum of ten containers each month which is a good sign for the Agriculture sector.