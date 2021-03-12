AMA contracts over 600 farmers

More than 600 farmers have been contracted with the Fiji Agro Marketing Authority.

Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma says teams have reached out to farming communities in Kadavu, Lau and Taveuni in the recent weeks.

Sharma says they’ve received a good response from these communities who are interested in going commercial.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds their export markets are doing well as there is a demand for dalo and fish.

The AMA teams while on visits have also noticed a lot of farming activities in the rural and maritime areas.

The CEO says more farmers are going into the fish business.

With the Rural and Maritime Strategy in place, AMA plans to further improve the agriculture footprint of Fijians in remote areas – enhancing their livelihoods.

AMA also plans to increase sustainable market linkages and improve wealth creation for farmers in rural areas.

This is aligned with the Ministry of Agriculture, linked to our National Development Plan and the Ministry’s Strategic Development Plan 2023.