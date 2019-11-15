AMA buys from non-contracted farmers in the North

The Agromarketing Authority is making an exception and buying from non-contracted growers to assist farmers in Vanua Levu.

Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma says they have over two hundred farmers listed in the North with the majority in Bua and Wainikoro, which were in the direct path of TC Yasa.

“We wish to buy – for example cassava and dalo from nearly everyone – whoever has it now. We have put advertisements out, we have sent teams out and they have done a marvelous job in buying cassava and dalo from the Northern farms.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma says this will ensure they remain operational during this difficult time and teams have been on the ground ensuring affected farmers have a market to sell.

“The buying team have worked through the entire Christmas and New Year’s holiday. This is a big achievement on their part and we at AMA, the management are really appreciative of the effort of our Northern teams because they are concerned about the farming groups right now.”

The AMA will sign up more farmers in the next two months with hopes of increasing exports.