AMA aims to contract farmers

Farmers will soon be issued three-year contracts to ensure a consistent supply of produce.

The Fiji Agro-Marketing Authority will be issuing these contracts to large scale farmers, as well as potential farmers.

Chief Executive Alvin Sharma says the contracts provided by the Agro-Marketing Authority in collaboration with the Agriculture Ministry will have certain conditions.

“We will define the quantity of the produce required, what are the required intervals, the price range paid to the farmer and the obligations of AMA in the receptive farmer. For all of our contracted farmers, AMA will offer them interest-free cash advance defending on their output commitment.

Sharma believes the current management and supply system for produce are unstructured and volatile.

“We have realized that if we need to increase the number of farmers out there in Fiji, we need to solve their two biggest questions. Who will buy my product and how will I take it to the market?”

All contracted farmers will be closely monitored and those performing well will be eligible for a cash advance from AMA to help their business grow further.

The aim of this initiative is to turn farming into a profession.