AMA aims to contract 600 farmers

The Agricultural Marketing Authority aims to contract up to six hundred farmers.

Chief Executive Alvin Sharma says close to two hundred farmers have signed up with them so far.

Sharma says it is important to secure markets for contracted farmers to increase agricultural productions.

“We are trying to get farmers contracted to plant targeted produce for us. These being Dalo, Cassava, Ginger, Chillies and Duruka. The reason why we want to contract them is that when they plant, the biggest worry for any farmer is where I will sell the products so at least we give them a secured market.”

Sharma adds they’re also looking at opening Fiji National Provident Fund accounts for contracted farmers.

“Once they start planting and getting their money we will make them members of the FNPF, so they can also take the full benefits of the services which FNPF provides. Having these farmers become members of FNPF so that when they require it then they can use FNPF funds for education, for building their house or any other thing necessary like any other FNPF member does.”

Contracted farmers will also take part in financial literacy programmes.