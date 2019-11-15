Always monitor your children’s health: Vakaloloma

Jennifer Vakaloloma’s son was diagnosed with a heart condition three years ago.

After undergoing heart surgery, her son Mitieli Laqere has fully recovered from the heart condition.

Vakaloloma says parents should monitor their children’s health and seek medical assistance whenever necessary.

“Most of the times he was very sick. After that, we took him to the hospital but they could not find what was wrong with him. When he was five months old, and it was getting serious, they finally diagnosed him and told us about his heart condition.

She says times were hard and she spent sleepless nights praying for the wellbeing of her son.

“Every three weeks, we had to go to the hospital and he had to be admitted. We also had to keep giving medicines. We did not know what to do, we were very emotional, and we did not expect such a condition for our son so soon.”

Her son is an active child now after he underwent open-heart surgery and was assisted by Sai Prema Foundation.