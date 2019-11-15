Alternative transport arranged for four schools

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji has arranged alternative transport for four schools in Sigatoka.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says the vehicles of the companies which provide services to these schools were seized, pending investigations into alleged corruption.

The four schools affected are Ramtullah Primary, Tuva Arya Primary School, Nadroga Arya College and Ratu Iliesa Primary School.

Article continues after advertisement

Simpson says the LTA does not want students to be affected and have liaised with other public service operators as an alternative means of transportation so that students can continue classes as normal.

The Authority has warned individuals against breaking the law and using unscrupulous methods to obtain an advantage – financial or otherwise.