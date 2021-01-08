Options available for medical study

With the suspension of the sponsorship for MBBS and dentistry programme, the Fiji National University has alternative medical study options.

These programmes are still funded under the National Toppers Scheme and TELS.

FNU Acting Dean for the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, Dr Donald Wilson says students can apply for programmes that are still funded under TSLB.

“At this stage as far as TSLB is concerned, we have been informed that they can still sponsor programmes for the programmes of public health, nursing, medical imaging, lab sciences and physiotherapy and pharmacy so at least there are some programmes they can apply for. It might not be their first choice, but as far as sponsorship is concerned, those are the only options they have.”

Meanwhile, funding for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, Bachelor of Oral Health and Bachelor of Oral Health and Dental Surgery has been suspended for those students who start in the financial year 2020-2021.