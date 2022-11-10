Almost two years on, Nabavatu villagers still await relocation

Nabavatu Village. [File Photo]

Almost two years after they were forced out of their homes, villagers in Nabavatu in Dreketi, Macuata are still waiting to be relocated to a new village site.

Villager Waisale Tomu says they are awaiting word about their relocation from the government and it doesn’t look like it will be anytime soon.

He says the relocation is part of the government’s plans for them following the major landslips at the old village after TC Ana.

Article continues after advertisement

Tomu says it’s been almost two years now since they have been living in tents and they’ve had their share of difficulties.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says the biggest issue in Nabavatu is that there is no land to relocate the villagers to.

“Unfortunately we keep going around in circles, particularly with the land issue. We can’t move anything unless the land is sorted. Initially, it was crown land that was earmarked but then that did not happen and then we are looking at options again from the landowning unit.”

About 300 villagers are currently living in tents at the Savadrua AOG Church compound in Dreketi.

The tents were provided to the Fijian government by the Australian Government, following TC Ana in January of 2021.

Four to six families share one tent and they offer no privacy at all.