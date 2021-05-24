Home

Almost 80% of RFMF personnel received their first jab

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 26, 2021 7:16 am

Almost 80 percent of the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces personnel have taken their first dose of the COVID-19 Astra Zeneca vaccination.

RFMF’s George Mate Medical Center Lieutenant Commander (Navy) Doctor Ilaitia Tuisese says they began with their second dose vaccination drive yesterday.

Dr. Tuisese says taking the vaccination is crucial so the whole country can reach the target set by the Health Ministry for herd immunity.

Staff of the RFMF Headquarters received their second dose yesterday and Staff Sergeant Kelera Seruitanoa says she has done it for herself and her loved ones.

“I just received my second dose of COVID-19 vaccination and I am feeling well and satisfying. I did it to protect myself and the people I love.”

Also taking his second jab was the Minister of Defence, National Security and Policing, Inia Seruiratu.

 

