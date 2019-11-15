Almost 50 percent of callers from the North: Lifeline Fiji

Almost 50 percent of the calls received by the non-governmental organization – Lifeline Fiji is from the Northern Division.

Team Leader Jerry Merekula says this is why they’ve moved to the North to create awarenesses in an effort to address issues faced by these callers.

Merekula says they are working with police so they can better handle the issue of domestic violence, financial issues and attempted suicide.

“One of the things that we tried to do is that we tried to work around with the stakeholders that are available in the North to try to respond to these cases that come up.”

Divisional Manager Community Policing North ASP Ulaiasai Talebula says the training will enhance their approach towards those affected.

“This will assist our police officers on confronting a situation on suicide and coming up with stress and patience and other new issues and up skilling our police officers in facing this kind of situation.”

ASP Talebula also highlighted they are working closely to deal with other issues which includes theft, burglaries and sexual offences.