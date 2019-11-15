Almost $14m in compensation paid out by ACCF

The Accident Compensation Commission has to date paid out almost $14m since 2018.

Compensation was paid to victims and families of motor vehicle, employment and school accidents.

Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says the government’s no-fault compensation scheme came into effect in 2018 and the initiative continues despite our economic difficulties.

He says since Fiji’s first COVID-19 case in March, the ACCF has so far paid out $5.7m in compensation.

“Most of the payments have been for motor vehicle accidents. The official death toll for this year is about 20 and that’s compared to 32 last year this time around. So we are doing better and it’s because of the lockdowns that we’ve had and so on”.

Chief Executive Akbar also revealed the latest number of applications received.

“For employment accidents for example we’ve received 743 applications for injuries, 53 for death and for school accidents 24 for injuries and two applications for death as well”.

Meanwhile, the Commission is continuing with its awareness campaign.

Notwithstanding the challenges of the current environment, the ACCF team continues to work hard to ensure that victims of accidents and their families receive compensation in a timely manner.