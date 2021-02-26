Allow dual citizens to contest elections: Karunaratne

The Leader of Freedom Alliance Party has renewed his call for dual citizenship holders to be allowed to contest general elections.

Party Leader, Jagath Karunaratne, made submissions to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights which is considering three electoral amendment bills.

Karunaratne believes allowing a dual citizen to contest elections will strengthen the relationships between countries.

“Dual citizen are allowed to vote in Fiji and overseas, dual citizen like me, I am allowed to hold a position in a party and lead the party however come election time I am not allowed to contest unless I rescind my citizenship of the other country.”

Under current laws, any person with dual citizenship who wants to contest the election must surrender the citizenship of the other country.

Karunaratne is a Sri Lankan born New Zealand citizen.

He made similar suggestions in 2016 when his party was known as the Fiji United Freedom Party.