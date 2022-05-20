Alliance for Healthy Living relaunched

A multi-stakeholder partnership dubbed the “Alliance for Healthy Living” has been relaunched.

Ministry of Commerce and Trade Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali says the partnership is tasked with empowering consumers with the knowledge and skills that assist them in making healthy food choices.

Ali says the Alliance is a coalition formed by the Consumer Council of Fiji, Diabetes Fiji, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the National Food and Nutrition Centre in partnership with various civil society groups.

Article continues after advertisement

“This partnership can be the catalyst for genuine commitment. And its role, apart from raising consumer awareness, should be to bring together nation-wide stakeholders on policies that help us achieve our shared goals and vision.

Ali says that through collaboration and support, they’ve managed to place themselves as one of the most highly vaccinated countries, bringing Fiji to a position where it could open up.

He adds that it wasn’t easy and they need the same vigour and enthusiasm to curb non-communicable diseases (NCDs) much like climate change.