Alleged trespasser lands in hospital

A man who allegedly trespassed a private property along Kikau Street, Samabula is admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

It is alleged that at around midnight the suspect entered the compound when he was disturbed by the neighbors.

The suspect fled the scene and the neighbors gave chase in a vehicle and as a result, he fell in a drain whereby he sustained injuries.

Police were alerted and arrested the suspect.

He was escorted to the CWM Hospital where he remains admitted.

The police investigation continues.