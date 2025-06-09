Alleged Tavua homicide suspect arrested

The woman alleged to have caused the death of her partner in Kavuli, Tavua is in police custody.

Police say the arrest was made possible with the assistance of the public.

The suspect had fled the scene after allegedly seriously injuring her husband, resulting in his death yesterday morning.

The matter was reported by the victim’s father after he found him lying motionless with visible injuries.

She is currently in custody at the Tavua Police Station, where she is being questioned.

The investigations continue.

