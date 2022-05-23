Alleged speeding causes fatal accident in Nadi

[Source: Supplied]

A man in his 30s from Tau Village, Nadroga is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality victim following a motor vehicle accident after 9pm last night.

Police say the victim was driving a vehicle allegedly at high speed along the Queens Road, when he lost control, causing it to veer off the road near Korovuto in Nadi.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police confirm that two other men also from Tau Village were medically treated and discharged from Hospital.

An investigation continues.

The road death toll currently stands at 11 compared to nine for the same period last year.