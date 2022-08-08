Alleged sexual assault video now being investigated

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department will be launching an investigation into a video of alleged sexual assault being circulated on various social media platforms.

This was confirmed to FBC News by Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro.

The video shows two men holding the victim down while another is seen performing sexual acts.

The video in question shows a group of men sexually assaulting another male and committing disgusting acts, with the alleged victim being heard crying for help.

All this as another is filming the disgusting illegal behaviour.

Police will be releasing more details on the matter soon.