News
Alleged sacrilege at Ba temple
August 26, 2020 9:40 am
A report of alleged sacrilege at the Vishnu Deo Temple has been lodged at the Ba Police Station. [File Photo]
A report of alleged sacrilege at the Vishnu Deo Temple has been lodged at the Ba Police Station.
The alleged incident occurred between the 16th and 25th of this month.
Police say electronic goods, assorted items and cash of over $2,000 were discovered missing from the storeroom.
Article continues after advertisement
An investigation continues.
Sponsored Links