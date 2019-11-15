Alleged rape of a 17-year-old by nine youths under investigation

Police are investigating a report of the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl by a group of youths in Kadavu.

The matter was reported at the Vunisea Police station.

The victim was allegedly raped by nine youths in an empty house.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim had left her village following a disagreement with a family member and had sheltered in the vacant home in the next village where the alleged incident occurred.

The victim relayed the alleged matter to another relative and the matter was reported by the Turaga Ni Koro.

Investigation continues.