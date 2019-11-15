Alleged police brutality file handed to DPP

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will now provide independent legal advice on investigations against a group of police officers alleged to have assaulted a 32-year-old man.

The investigation file was handed to the DPP for analysis last week.

It is alleged that the victim was beaten and thrown off a bridge by a group of Police officers dressed in civilian clothing last month in Naqia village in Tailevu.

Nine police officers were consequently suspended awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou says further comments will be made once the file is returned.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has already publicly stated that policemen or women who abuse their authority have no place in the Force.