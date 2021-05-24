Alleged police abuse probe ongoing

Police have yet to conclude their investigations into a case of alleged abuse at Bulileka in Labasa last month.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the case is being investigated as an internal disciplinary matter and as a criminal matter.

Naisoro says both investigations are ongoing.

There is no explanation given on how long the investigations will take, almost a month after the alleged incident happened.

At the centre of this allegation is an 18-year-old and another friend who were both allegedly beaten by police officers.

It’s claimed that several officers beat up the two youth in the Low-Cost Housing area.

The youth were part of a drinking party, earlier dispersed by the police officers.

The families of the young men say they are still waiting for answers from the Fiji Police Force.

They told FBC News, they haven’t received any update on the investigations.