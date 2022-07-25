Alleged murder suspects further remanded

[File Photo]

A couple who allegedly murdered an 18-year-old student in Waiqali Settlement, Maro in Sigatoka late last month appeared in the Lautoka High Court today.

Nazmeen Nisha and Naushad Ali are charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged they murdered a student on June 30th who was found motionless outside his girlfriend’s home.

The two are now being represented by Lautoka lawyer Iqbal Khan who stated that he will file and serve the bail application.

The State has been told to file and serve information and disclosures.

The matter has been adjourned to August 15th while the two have been further remanded.