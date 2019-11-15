Home

Alleged murder suspect released from custody

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 26, 2020 12:25 pm
The farmer alleged to have caused the death of a man from Naisogo Settlement in Sawani has been released from custody.

The incident happened on Sunday.

The victim was allegedly assaulted while trying to stop the suspect who was drunk.

The suspect is also a farmer from the same settlement and was allegedly causing trouble.

After the scuffle was stopped by another 24-year-old farmer, the victim went back to his home.

However, he started feeling unwell and was rushed to the Nausori Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The post mortem of the victim was conducted yesterday.

Investigation continues.

 

