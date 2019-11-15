Alleged misuse of funds at Kulukulu Public School

The Ministry of Education has noted a number of discrepancies in the use of funds at the Kulukulu Public School in Sigatoka.

This is highlighted in an MOE audit for the 2019 financial year, outlining a number of alleged breaches and misuse of funds.

The school allegedly used the free education grant and failed to fully acquit the expenses.

It also allegedly breached the procurement procedure and failed to adhere to the guideline of a fencing project awarded to Heritage Building Solution.

After a tender process and with work still incomplete, the audit notes the scope of work does not reflect the quoted amount of $52,303.

Former Committee President Roneel Kumar yesterday tried to take the issue up with the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Kumar says they are demanding answers.

“Where is zero tolerance to corruption we as management were elected by the public of Kulukulu and just when we started finding corruption related to the school, the Education Minister dissolved the committee.”

Also speaking to FBC News was the 2019 School Manager, Domocagi Naqia and he claims that funds were never misused.

“That’s a report we cannot dispute a report but we can give reasons for what we have done but I can assure you every single cent we have signed is not our money it’s spent on where it’s supposed to go.”

The audit report also note that some of the payment vouchers were neither authorized nor approved.

FBC News has also contacted the Minister for Education Rosy Akbar who is expected to comment later.

