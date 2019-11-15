Alleged ill-treated dogs rescued

Police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have rescued four dogs from an alleged animal abuser in Raiwai, Suva.

A team visited the home at around 7am today to retrieve the pets.

The SPCA was granted a warrant against the dog owner yesterday, however, the animals could not be removed as the premises was locked and no one was at home.

A police team escorted SPCA volunteers to the home early this morning.

Neighbours allege they saw the man in question beating the dogs with a piece of timber and one of the pets was thrown off a balcony.

It’s also alleged the man threatened neighbours and SPCA volunteers who tried to intervene.