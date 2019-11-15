News
Alleged ill-treated dogs rescued
January 8, 2020 7:17 am
Police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have rescued four dogs from an alleged animal abuser in Raiwai, Suva.
A team visited the home at around 7am today to retrieve the pets.
The SPCA was granted a warrant against the dog owner yesterday, however, the animals could not be removed as the premises was locked and no one was at home.
A police team escorted SPCA volunteers to the home early this morning.
Neighbours allege they saw the man in question beating the dogs with a piece of timber and one of the pets was thrown off a balcony.
It’s also alleged the man threatened neighbours and SPCA volunteers who tried to intervene.