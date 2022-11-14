Alleged hit-and-run driver arrested

Investigators have arrested a 27-year-old man from Korovuto, Nadi who is alleged to be the driver involved in the hit-and-run accident over the weekend.

The team led by the Divisional Traffic Officer West upon receiving information arrested the suspect at a car wash along the Nadi back road.

The man is alleged to have hit a 61-year-old man from Koronubu in Ba where the victim was rushed to the Nadi Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was a passenger in a car driven by a 48-year-old farmer from Toge in Ba.

He remains in custody as the investigation continues.