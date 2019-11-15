Alleged goat thieves in custody

Three men who are alleged to be involved in a case of goats’ theft were arrested last night.
It is alleged that they stole the goats from Rakiraki and were arrested at a roadblock site in Wairuku.
They were arrested by police following a tip-off and the four stolen goats have since been recovered.
Police continue to investigate the livestock theft.
