News

Alleged goat thieves in custody

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 19, 2020 1:50 pm

Three men who are alleged to be involved in a case of goats’ theft were arrested last night.

It is alleged that they stole the goats from Rakiraki and were arrested at a roadblock site in Wairuku.

They were arrested by police following a tip-off and the four stolen goats have since been recovered.

Article continues after advertisement

Police continue to investigate the livestock theft.

