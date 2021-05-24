Home

Alleged fatal accident driver yet to be questioned

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 23, 2021 4:35 pm

The driver who was allegedly involved in an accident in Wainiyabia in Navua which claimed the lives of four people has been discharged from the hospital.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms he will be brought in for questioning after he is medically cleared.

Naisoro says the man has to undergo a medical review.

Article continues after advertisement

This horrific accident three weeks ago claimed the lives of a woman and three children.

The victims were passengers in a vehicle who were traveling to Sigatoka to attend a social function.

It is alleged the driver was speeding when he failed to negotiate a bend resulting in the unfortunate accident.

The driver and another child who was also traveling in the same vehicle survived, however, they sustained serious injuries and were admitted.

