Alleged drug traffickers to appear in court 

Two men will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly attempting to import illicit drugs.

Police say the two were arrested on Friday at the Post Fiji outlet in Suva.

It’s believed they allegedly signed a consignment that had been intercepted by international law enforcement containing methamphetamine last month.

Police say they were informed of the discovery and prompted to launch a controlled delivery involving the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Revenue Customs Services and Post Fiji Limited, and Fiji’s international law enforcement partners.

The first accused is in his late 30s while the second accused is in his 50s and both reside in Samabula.

They have been jointly charged with one count of attempted unlawful importation of illicit drugs.