Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa|Fiji likely to achieve vaccination target by November|Rukua village implements movement restriction|Hydroponic farm investment bodes well for family|COVID response in-state residence recognized|Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons|Education Minister acknowledges Indian Governments assistance|Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector|Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time|Smoking decreases survival rate for COVID patients|No COVID death recorded|Nabouwalu case recovers|Early Father’s Day gift for 16 families in Naitasiri|Nabouwalu case recovers|Curfew to start from 8 tonight|Testing continues in Namara Tiri in Labasa|Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo|MOH to seek booster doses if need arises|21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|Students fail to provide vaccination details|Ministry explains death of fully vaccinated individuals|250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|
Full Coverage

News

Alleged drug traffickers to appear in court 

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 7:10 am

Two men will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly attempting to import illicit drugs.

Police say the two were arrested on Friday at the Post Fiji outlet in Suva.

It’s believed they allegedly signed a consignment that had been intercepted by international law enforcement containing methamphetamine last month.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say they were informed of the discovery and prompted to launch a controlled delivery involving the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Revenue Customs Services and Post Fiji Limited, and Fiji’s international law enforcement partners.

The first accused is in his late 30s while the second accused is in his 50s and both reside in Samabula.

They have been jointly charged with one count of attempted unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.