Alleged cyberbully denies charges

A 61-year-old-woman allegedly involved in numerous acts of cyberbullying has pleaded not guilty in the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Anis Khatoon Gwaizda also known as Nazmeen on social media platform TikTok is charged with two counts of causing harm by posting electronic communication under the Online Safety Act.

It’s alleged that between 1st June 2021 and 1st January 2022 the accused posted electronic communication with the intention of causing harm to two victims.

Article continues after advertisement

When the case was first called last week, it was revealed that the victims are related to Gwaizda.

The matter has been adjourned to 22nd February.

A stop departure remains against the accused as she currently lives in Australia.