Alleged corporal punishment case handed to police

A police complaint has been lodged in relation to an alleged case of corporal punishment at the Nadi Special School last week.

This has been confirmed by Minister Rosy Akbar.

Security footage from the school showed a teacher physically assaulting a special needs student.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry has taken action and terminated the school head, and the teacher involved, following which a police report has been lodged.

Akbar says schools are safe places for children and any threat to that safety will not be tolerated.

“I think you know that we have summarily dismissed them and the case is I’m told have been reported to the police so well let the police take charge of that.”

Akbar says any official who fails in their responsibility to bring evidence to the attention of the Ministry’s Human Resource Department will also be taken to task.