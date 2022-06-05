Alleged burglars to appear in court tomorrow

Two men who allegedly broke into a business premises along Vitogo Parade in Lautoka were arrested within 30 minutes of the alleged incident.

Police Chief of Operation ACP Abdul Khan says the incident happened on Friday around 1am.

The alleged perpetrators who are in their 20s were arrested outside the business premises and were taken into custody for questioning.

ACP Khan says the two allegedly stole a till, cash and other items which have all been recovered.

They have each been charged with one count of aggravated burglary and theft.

The two will appear at the Lautoka Magistrates Court tomorrow.