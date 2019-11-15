Alleged assault now being handled at diplomatic level

The Fiji Police Force will not be conducting further investigation regarding the alleged assault case lodged by a Chinese Embassy Official.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the investigation file regarding the case has been filed as the matter is now being handled at the diplomatic level.

Tudravu says this has been agreed to by all parties involved.

The Acting Commissioner says they will not be making any further comments on the issue.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry has said that a Taiwanese government employee was admitted in hospital after two Chinese diplomats gatecrashed a reception trying to gather information on who was attending.

The Ministry in a statement says the altercation broke out on October 8 when the Taiwanese tried to stop the Chinese diplomats from taking photos of guests at the event to mark Taiwan’s National Day.