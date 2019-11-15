Allegations of fraud against Qionibaravi cleared

The former General Secretary of Social Democratic Liberal Party Adi Litia Qionibaravi has been cleared of fraud allegations.

This has been confirmed by party member Lynda Tabuya following a management board meeting yesterday.

Tabuya says the SODELPA USA had leveled allegations of fraud against Qionibaravi, however, a finding has cleared her of the allegation.

“The forensic accountant has found no fraud in the findings of the SODELPA USA grievances that was before the party where they complained about the previous General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi.”

Tabuya also confirmed a new leader forum consisting of party leader, president, and three vice presidents will resolve grievances more efficiently.

“The management board has the power to delegate a committee which will be this leaders forum to pursue conflict resolution mechanism within the party instead of going through formal constitutional processes.”

Ro Filipe Tuisawau who is lobbying for Party leader or deputy leader, following the management meeting says he’s now looking forward to the party election.

“We are in the process of moving forward, resolving issues and we are clear on the deputy and party leader process, I’m an applicant for those two positions so I look forward to that process.”

SODELPA will elect its leaders at the AGM on the 28th of this month.