Allegations against Fiji’s role at USP are baseless says Akbar

The Fijian Government says allegations being levelled against it of trying to nationalize the University of the South Pacific is untrue and quite frankly uncalled for.

Fijian Minister of Education, Rosy Akbar, has made these comments following accusations made by certain Pacific countries and individuals that Fiji was too much involved in the suspension of Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia pending an investigation.

An USP Executive Committee which met earlier this week had decided that the allegations against Professor Ahluwalia need to be looked into.

This arises from a report compiled by the Chair of the Risk and Audit Committee Mahmood Khan, listing numerous incidents of alleged breaches by the USP Vice Chancellor.

Akbar says they want to ensure that USP students, including those from Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa, Nauru and other countries do not fall victim to issues created by bad governance.

She says a large number of complaints against the Vice-Chancellor have been brought to the attention of the USP Audit Team prompting the investigation, adding the quantity and nature of the complaints were very serious and cannot be ignored.

Akbar adds that the Fijian Government is concerned about governance issues at the university in light of a number of anomalies found by the USP Audit Team and wants the issues resolved quickly.

The Minister says they remain concerned about USP, which continues to be distracted from its core function of delivering quality teaching and education needed by our Pacific countries to build strong economies and prosper.

And as a threat of students boycotting classes and exams continues, Akbar says students need to remain focused on what is most important – their education.

She says as the host country with the largest number of enrolled students, and by far the largest contributor from the Pacific member countries, Fiji would like to see the matters resolved efficaciously through the internal mechanisms of the university.

Akbar says it is clear, after studying all the material there is a need to address the governance anomalies which have disrupted the transparency at the university.

The Fijian Minister goes on to say that a university is a place of learning and office holders must set an example to students, the future leaders, that any breach of rules will be investigated using the proper channels with action taken if and as appropriate.