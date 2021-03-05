Allegation of verbal and physical abuse surface at Nausori Home

A request has been made to the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to investigate the present management running the Dilkusha Home in Nausori.

This as allegations have surfaced that children living in this particular Home are subjected to verbal and physical abuse and neglect.

A complaint has been lodged with the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

Director, Ashwin Raj, says the complainant has also requested the Commission to investigate the use of food rations and other assistance given to the Home by the public and the state.

Raj says the Commission has lodged an official complaint with the Fiji Police Force in relation to allegations of physical abuse.

The Commission has also contacted the Minister for Women, Children and the religious body managing the Home and is awaiting their response.

The Commission is also independently investigating the complaint and is urging these institutions to intervene and act swiftly given that it involves children.

The Director is also calling on all orphanages in the country to act in the best interest to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all children living under their care.

FBC News have sent questions to the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and the Methodist Church of Fiji as the home is jointly managed by the two institutions.