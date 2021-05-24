Allegation of Police brutality in Labasa still under investigation

The claims of alleged police abuse at Bulileka in Labasa last month is still under investigation.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the case is being investigated for internal disciplinary matters and as a criminal matter.

At the centre of this allegation is an 18-year-old and another friend who were both allegedly beaten up by police officers.

It’s claimed that several police officers beat up the two youth in the Low Cost Housing area.

The youth were part of a drinking party who were earlier dispersed by the police officers.

The families of the young men are seeking answers from the Fiji Police Force on why their sons were beaten up and why they were not taken to hospital for their injuries.