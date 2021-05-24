All staff at Tanoa Hotel Group vaccinated

All the staff currently working for Tanoa Hotel Group are now fully vaccinated.

Tanoa International Hotel, Nadi had been a quarantine facility from day one and the management not only made sure those working at Tanoa International Hotel but all staff across the six hotels in Fiji got vaccinated.

Tanoa Area General Manager Fiji, Narend Kumar says that 80% of their staff members’ families have received their first jab if not both.

He adds that their staff’s wellbeing is entwines with their families which is why critical business decisions should be considered.

Kumar is encouraging everyone to assist not only getting their teams but their immediate family members and the community at large to get vaccinated.

Fiji Hotel & Tourism Association Chief Executive Officer, Fantasha Lockington is delighted to hear that the Tanoa Group has managed this vaccination milestone.

She have been earnestly pushing and supporting their tourism members to continue to work towards a fully vaccinated workforce.