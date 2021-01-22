Home

News

All schools will be closed tomorrow

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 28, 2021 6:16 pm
All schools in Fiji will be closed tomorrow as a precautionary measure against the Tropical Cyclone alert in force for Fiji.

All schools in Fiji will be closed tomorrow as a precautionary measure against the Tropical Cyclone alert in force.

The Ministry of Education is requesting teachers to report to work tomorrow and prepare classrooms as evacuation centres in case of any flooding.

Heads of Schools are required to make necessary arrangements for schools to be ready to take in evacuees.

Minister Rosy Akbar is urging parents to be vigilant and ensure children remain indoors.

Akbar is also calling on parents to ensure children avoid playing in flooded waters as the risk of drowning is high regardless of ones ability to swim.

The Minister is calling on Fijians to follow the weather bulletin for further updates.

