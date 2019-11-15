All reports of alleged police assault will be investigated

Fijians have been assured that all reports of alleged Police assault will be dealt with fairly and in a transparent manner.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu made the comments following two recent cases of alleged police brutality.

The Acting Commissioner has directed investigations to be conducted into the alleged involvement of Police Officers.

Tudravu says while initial confirmation of alleged incidents will be made upon enquiries, that does not, however, determine the final outcome of any case as the investigation processes will need to take its course.

The Acting Commissioner is liaising closely with the Chief of Intelligence and Investigations regarding the investigation in relation to the death of Mesake Sinu.

He is assuring the victim’s family and the public that all findings will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for their independent legal advice.