‘All People’s Party’ registered as a Political Party

Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

‘All Peoples Party’ has been registered as Fiji’s latest political party after the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem, approved the application that had been made on the 25th of last month.

Saneem says there was one objection received from the People’s Alliance in regards to the use of name and adoption of members from the proposed Kingdom United Party.

He adds this objection was dismissed given that the name “All Peoples Party” did not in any way have any near resemblance to the name “The People’s Alliance”.

He also says that the All Peoples Party submitted signatures of their own members and none of them were from the proposed Kingdom United Party.

The Registrar adds that it was found the applicants had successfully furnished all the particulars required under the law and hence the party has been duly registered.

All People’s Party becomes the 13th registered political party since the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013 came into effect.

The number of registered political parties in Fiji currently stands at nine.