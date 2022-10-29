All Peoples Party announces first set of candidates

Lautoka-based All Peoples Party announced their first 10 provisional candidates for the upcoming General Elections today.

Party Leader, Pastor Tuiloma Tawaivuna says their followers’ support has been overwhelming ever since the party was formed.

The newly established party held its first public gathering in Naidir, Sigatoka to introduce the first set of provisional candidates.

Tawaivuna says they will be announcing more members who have put their hands up to represent the party in a few weeks.

“So far the response has been overwhelming all over Fiji and they are inviting us to host the same event in Vanua Levu and Levuka for the Eastern Division.”

The candidates announced include, Livai Naboro, Vilimoni Ato, Jope Tavucilagi, Ratu Tevita Nasila, Jone Lutunauga, Ledua Seruvatu, Jese Temo, Mesulame Kurunacoba, Sereana Tukairatu and Watisoni Naqia.

Tawaivuna says they are still aiming to fill the 55 lists of candidates.

He adds their next announcement will be at Prince Charles Park.